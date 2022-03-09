Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Lowered to $75.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CIEN. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.50.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena stock opened at $58.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,098 shares of company stock worth $2,753,678 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 483.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 83.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 21.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.