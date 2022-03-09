CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from CIM Commercial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

CIM Commercial Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 41.5% over the last three years.

Shares of CMCT opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67. CIM Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.53.

CMCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 88.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 17.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

