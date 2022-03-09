Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Short Interest Up 29.0% in February

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 605,100 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 469,100 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $61.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.60. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $122.30. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $849.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.36 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cimpress by 36.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Cimpress by 144.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

