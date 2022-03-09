Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 408,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $647,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of TNGX opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. Tango Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07.

Tango Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.