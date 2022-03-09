Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $5.06 Million Position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 310,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IIM. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 342,539 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 458,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 48,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 277,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 91,342 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 137,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IIM opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $17.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

