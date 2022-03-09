Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $34.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.77. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $33.65 and a 12-month high of $111.44.

In related news, CEO David N. Makuen acquired 1,200 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.22 per share, for a total transaction of $80,664.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel acquired 500 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,355.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,350 shares of company stock worth $233,444. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Citi Trends by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Citi Trends by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 605,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,384,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Citi Trends by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 15,508 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth $332,000.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

