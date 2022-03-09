Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.89. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.77.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.95 and a 200 day moving average of $66.62. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 20.24%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. blooom inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.