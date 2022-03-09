Citigroup (NYSE:C) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $79.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

C has been the subject of several other reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.77.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $54.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.62.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. blooom inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

