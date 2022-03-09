Citizen Watch (OTCMKTS:CHCLY) Shares Down 9.8%

Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHCLY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.52 and last traded at $19.52. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18.
About Citizen Watch (OTCMKTS:CHCLY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citizen Watch (CHCLY)
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Citizen Watch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizen Watch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.