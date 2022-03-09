Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Civeo alerts:

Shares of Civeo stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. Civeo has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $328.50 million, a P/E ratio of -155.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.59. Civeo had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Civeo will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 4,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $97,476.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $117,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,784 shares of company stock worth $2,506,447. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Civeo by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 423,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 115,909 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the third quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the second quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 137.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Civeo (Get Rating)

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.