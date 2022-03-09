Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

NYSE:CCO opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.33.

In other news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $253,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

