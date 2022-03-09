Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) CEO Sandeep Sahai Purchases 14,280 Shares

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 14,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $248,043.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWAN. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 21.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

