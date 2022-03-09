Club Atletico Independiente Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $57,401.00 (CAI)

Club Atletico Independiente (CURRENCY:CAI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Club Atletico Independiente coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Club Atletico Independiente has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Club Atletico Independiente has a market capitalization of $396,213.61 and approximately $57,401.00 worth of Club Atletico Independiente was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00033723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00102161 BTC.

Club Atletico Independiente Coin Profile

Club Atletico Independiente (CRYPTO:CAI) is a coin. Club Atletico Independiente’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,888 coins. The official website for Club Atletico Independiente is clubaindependiente.com.ar . Club Atletico Independiente’s official Twitter account is @cai_today and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cai.Today is a decentralized betting platform. Users can only use the encrypted currency that is approved by CAI.TODAY to bet, no fiat money involved. The platform firstly issues ETH as the encrypted currency in circulation. Any other encrypted currencies that want to be in circulation have to be voted by users who have CAI Token issued by the platform. Anonymity promised by blockchain can help users join betting in a more secure way. “

Buying and Selling Club Atletico Independiente

