Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

Cognex stock opened at $64.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.63. Cognex has a 1 year low of $61.51 and a 1 year high of $92.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.53.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cognex by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Cognex by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

