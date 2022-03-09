Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 2,316 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC cut its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 342.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $39.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 411.54% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

