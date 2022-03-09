Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter.

UTF traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,481. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.73. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

