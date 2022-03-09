Colfax (NASDAQ:CFX) versus Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Head to Head Comparison

Colfax (NASDAQ:CFX – Get Rating) and Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Colfax has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ampco-Pittsburgh has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Colfax and Ampco-Pittsburgh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colfax 1.86% 7.41% 4.14% Ampco-Pittsburgh 0.53% 2.07% 0.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Colfax and Ampco-Pittsburgh’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colfax $3.85 billion 1.56 $71.66 million $0.46 81.02 Ampco-Pittsburgh $328.54 million 0.37 $7.97 million $0.10 64.00

Colfax has higher revenue and earnings than Ampco-Pittsburgh. Ampco-Pittsburgh is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colfax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Colfax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of Ampco-Pittsburgh shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Colfax shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Ampco-Pittsburgh shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Colfax and Ampco-Pittsburgh, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colfax 0 0 0 0 N/A Ampco-Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Colfax beats Ampco-Pittsburgh on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colfax (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy. The Fabrication Technology develops, manufactures and supplies consumable products and equipment. The company was founded by Mitchell P. Rales and Steven M. Rales in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh (Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products. Forged hardened steel rolls are used primarily in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum and other metals. The Air and Liquid Processing segment includes the Aerofin, Buffalo Air Handling, and Buffalo Pumps divisions. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Carnegie, PA.

