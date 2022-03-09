Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Director Ostenbridge Paul Van Purchases 2,350 Shares

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) Director Ostenbridge Paul Van purchased 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $21.99.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 9.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 895,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,670,000 after acquiring an additional 17,783 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,358,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. 15.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLBK. Piper Sandler upgraded Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

