Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Director Ostenbridge Paul Van Purchases 2,350 Shares

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) Director Ostenbridge Paul Van purchased 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $21.99.
Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 9.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLBK. Piper Sandler upgraded Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
Columbia Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.
