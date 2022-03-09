Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $768.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) to report sales of $768.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $745.90 million to $787.70 million. Columbia Sportswear reported sales of $625.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year sales of $3.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COLM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CL King upgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $85.45 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $83.61 and a 1-year high of $114.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

