Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,114 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,522,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,701,000 after acquiring an additional 579,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,795,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,347,000 after purchasing an additional 578,369 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,603,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,354,000 after purchasing an additional 415,338 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,198,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,314,000 after buying an additional 115,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,713,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,919,000 after buying an additional 2,681,038 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

In related news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $250,092.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

