Comerica Bank Grows Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Raymond James by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $92.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $76.40 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.53.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,419 shares of company stock valued at $4,480,293. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

