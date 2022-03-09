Comerica Bank Has $2.96 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,338 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,634,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,301,000 after acquiring an additional 177,879 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,318,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,023,000 after purchasing an additional 22,749 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 7.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,696,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,133,000 after buying an additional 418,828 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,196,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,522,000 after buying an additional 953,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,055,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,462,000 after buying an additional 1,122,143 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.42.

NYSE BWA opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.63. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.36%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

