Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,094 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 12,756 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,800 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $61.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $49.20 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.72.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on LPX shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

