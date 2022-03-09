Comerica Bank Purchases 65,079 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 65,079 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.2% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 113,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,212,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,542,000 after purchasing an additional 419,785 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Shares of VSH opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $843.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.