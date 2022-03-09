Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Crane were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 215.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Crane during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $99.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.10.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Crane’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

