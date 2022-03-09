Comerica Bank Sells 10,311 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,311 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg stock opened at $62.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.70. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $58.11 and a twelve month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $965,084.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,177 shares of company stock worth $12,187,398 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on K. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

About Kellogg (Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.