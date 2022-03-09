Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
Comfort Systems USA has increased its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Comfort Systems USA has a dividend payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.
NYSE FIX opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $67.91 and a 52-week high of $103.74.
FIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $288,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.
About Comfort Systems USA (Get Rating)
Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comfort Systems USA (FIX)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.