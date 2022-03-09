Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Comfort Systems USA has increased its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Comfort Systems USA has a dividend payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

NYSE FIX opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $67.91 and a 52-week high of $103.74.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $856.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $288,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

