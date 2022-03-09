Comparing DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) and SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP)

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) and SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares DiDi Global and SPAR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiDi Global N/A N/A N/A SPAR Group 1.82% 11.68% 5.03%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DiDi Global and SPAR Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiDi Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

DiDi Global currently has a consensus price target of 15.60, indicating a potential upside of 339.44%. Given DiDi Global’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DiDi Global is more favorable than SPAR Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DiDi Global and SPAR Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiDi Global $21.63 billion 0.79 -$1.60 billion N/A N/A SPAR Group $230.52 million 0.12 $3.37 million $0.22 5.91

SPAR Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DiDi Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.7% of DiDi Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of SPAR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.6% of SPAR Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SPAR Group beats DiDi Global on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DiDi Global (Get Rating)

DiDi Global Inc., a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services. The company was formerly known as Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. and changed its name to DiDi Global Inc. in June 2021. DiDi Global Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About SPAR Group (Get Rating)

SPAR Group, Inc. engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey. The company was founded by Robert G. Brown and William H. Bartels in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

