Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the January 31st total of 5,700,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

COMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.70.

Compass stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.95. 12,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,287. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. Compass has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 64.94% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. Compass’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

