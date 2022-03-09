Compass Point Boosts Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target to $66.00

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Compass Point from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MARA. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.86.

MARA opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -65.73 and a beta of 4.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average is $38.27.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 3,851.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

