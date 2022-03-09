Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.28). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.72% and a negative return on equity of 69.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CNCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $96.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 221,599 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 782,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 82,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $28,551.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $41,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,125 shares of company stock worth $133,946 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

