Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,889 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,817,000 after purchasing an additional 910,709 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $68,144,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,533.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,031,000 after purchasing an additional 271,935 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.8% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 790,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,584,000 after purchasing an additional 225,248 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Argus upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.17.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $214.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -715.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

