Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Up 11.7%

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) shot up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.64 and last traded at $18.63. 43,101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 770,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CSTM. Benchmark increased their target price on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com lowered Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.
The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellium by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,354,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,358,000 after buying an additional 238,294 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Constellium by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,096,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,621,000 after buying an additional 546,542 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Constellium in the 4th quarter worth about $71,144,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellium by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,145,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,072,000 after buying an additional 1,136,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.
About Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)
Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
