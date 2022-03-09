Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Up 11.7%

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) shot up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.64 and last traded at $18.63. 43,101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 770,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSTM. Benchmark increased their target price on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com lowered Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 115.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellium by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,354,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,358,000 after buying an additional 238,294 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Constellium by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,096,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,621,000 after buying an additional 546,542 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Constellium in the 4th quarter worth about $71,144,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellium by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,145,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,072,000 after buying an additional 1,136,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

