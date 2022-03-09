Contrasting Trinity Capital (TRIN) & The Competition

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS: TRIN – Get Rating) is one of 679 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Trinity Capital to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Trinity Capital and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Capital 0 0 4 0 3.00 Trinity Capital Competitors 182 708 1008 20 2.45

Trinity Capital presently has a consensus price target of $17.06, suggesting a potential downside of 2.89%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 77.61%. Given Trinity Capital’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trinity Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Trinity Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Trinity Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Trinity Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Trinity Capital pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.8% and pay out 45.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Trinity Capital is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Capital 160.99% 10.27% 5.97% Trinity Capital Competitors 36.32% -22.39% 2.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trinity Capital and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Capital $82.19 million $9.00 million 3.68 Trinity Capital Competitors $1.14 billion $51.13 million -20.12

Trinity Capital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Trinity Capital. Trinity Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Trinity Capital beats its rivals on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About Trinity Capital (Get Rating)

Trinity Capital Inc. is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.