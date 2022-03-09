ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.16 Per Share

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.16 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.23. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 184.30 ($2.41) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.48. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 165.30 ($2.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 265 ($3.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 179.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 199.26.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTEC shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.87) to GBX 290 ($3.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.56) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 253.83 ($3.33).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

