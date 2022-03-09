Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives C$12.79 Average PT from Analysts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTS shares. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cormark boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities began coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE:CTS opened at C$8.90 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$4.91 and a 12-month high of C$13.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 156.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

