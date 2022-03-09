Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Raised to $500.00 at Stephens

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Stephens from $430.00 to $500.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.44% from the company’s current price.

COO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.00.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $380.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $402.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.31. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $368.78 and a 1 year high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,676,126,000 after acquiring an additional 158,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,167,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $908,052,000 after acquiring an additional 49,729 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,583,000 after acquiring an additional 214,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 417,077 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $489,479,000 after acquiring an additional 61,222 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.