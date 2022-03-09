Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Senior Officer Bradly James Bolger Sells 52,500 Shares

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Bradly James Bolger sold 52,500 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.56, for a total value of C$186,900.00.

Shares of CMMC opened at C$3.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$786.76 million and a P/E ratio of 7.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$2.70 and a 1 year high of C$5.07.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMMC. CIBC cut their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.91.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

