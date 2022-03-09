Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.98

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.98 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 12342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $759.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.80. Cowen had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.49%.

In other Cowen news, Director Lorence H. Kim acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $900,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cowen during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cowen by 79.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cowen during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cowen by 289.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cowen during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

