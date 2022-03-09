Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 599,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CR. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane stock opened at $99.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.38 and its 200 day moving average is $100.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. Crane has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $108.67.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Crane by 96.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,205,000 after buying an additional 596,451 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,516,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,552,000 after buying an additional 273,292 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 2,532.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 250,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after buying an additional 241,144 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Crane by 17.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,789,000 after buying an additional 235,006 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crane (Get Rating)

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.