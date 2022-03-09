Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 599,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CR. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.
Crane stock opened at $99.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.38 and its 200 day moving average is $100.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. Crane has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $108.67.
Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Crane by 96.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,205,000 after buying an additional 596,451 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,516,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,552,000 after buying an additional 273,292 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 2,532.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 250,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after buying an additional 241,144 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Crane by 17.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,789,000 after buying an additional 235,006 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Crane (Get Rating)
Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crane (CR)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.