Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.00

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 3204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

CPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.42.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 72.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,752,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,510 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,420,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,362,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,847 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,097,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,413,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

