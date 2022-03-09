Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$8.50 to C$11.00. The company traded as high as C$9.94 and last traded at C$9.54, with a volume of 5717425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.51.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 0.89%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

