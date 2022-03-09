Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Short Interest Up 31.1% in February

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 525,700 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the January 31st total of 401,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,099,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CRLBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of CRLBF stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. Cresco Labs has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $14.24.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

