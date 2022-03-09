Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.06

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.06 and last traded at C$4.06, with a volume of 515882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.84.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$613.74 million and a PE ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

In other Crew Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$75,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,551,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,700,417.79.

About Crew Energy (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

