CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.
CRSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.
NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.83. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $169.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 2.04.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CRISPR Therapeutics (Get Rating)
CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.
