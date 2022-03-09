Critical Survey: Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) vs. Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) and Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Oshkosh and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oshkosh 5.15% 10.32% 4.91% Stellantis N/A N/A N/A

96.5% of Oshkosh shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Oshkosh shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Oshkosh has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oshkosh and Stellantis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oshkosh $7.95 billion 0.88 $472.70 million $5.90 17.82 Stellantis $176.79 billion 0.16 $16.80 billion $0.15 95.47

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Oshkosh. Oshkosh is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Oshkosh and Stellantis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oshkosh 0 5 11 0 2.69 Stellantis 0 1 8 0 2.89

Oshkosh currently has a consensus target price of $131.86, indicating a potential upside of 25.40%. Stellantis has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.60%. Given Stellantis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stellantis is more favorable than Oshkosh.

Summary

Oshkosh beats Stellantis on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oshkosh (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights. The Defense segment produces tactical wheeled vehicles and supplies parts and services for the United States military and other militaries around the world. The Fire and Emergency segment sells commercial and custom fire vehicles, simulators, and emergency vehicles primarily for fire departments, airports and other governmental units, and broadcast vehicles for broadcasters and television stations. The Commercial segment includes McNeilus, CON-E-CO, London, Iowa Mold Tooling Co., Inc (IMT), and Oshkosh Commercial. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Oshkosh, WI.

About Stellantis (Get Rating)

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

