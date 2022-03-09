CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Short Interest Up 33.4% in February

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,700 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the January 31st total of 373,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $4,997,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 964.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 265,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 240,176 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $1,430,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $962,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $837,000. 48.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFB stock opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.58.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $48.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.15 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

CFB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

