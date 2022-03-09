Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 115.6% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 650.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 66.7% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $217.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $152.44 and a one year high of $250.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.67.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

