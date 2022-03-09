Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,960,000 after acquiring an additional 793,068 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,795,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at about $31,468,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,381,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,393,000 after buying an additional 410,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 132.5% in the third quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 613,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,350,000 after buying an additional 349,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REXR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

REXR opened at $68.61 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.54.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.