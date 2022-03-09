Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,657 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 94.8% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 680 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 127.6% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 849 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 44.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $107.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.29 and a 1-year high of $120.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $873,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $210,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,236 shares of company stock worth $2,010,469. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet.

